 Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation rides high on the stock market | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation rides high on the stock market
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation rides high on the stock market

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 160.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.39 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 167.6 and closed at 160.36 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 176.39 and a low of 166.31. The market capitalization of the company is 230,515.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 160.89 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740,066 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12:21 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹176.39, up 10% from yesterday's ₹160.36

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock price is currently at 176.39. There has been a 10% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.03.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 11:11:17 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock today was 166.31, while the high price was 176.39.

22 Jan 2024, 10:44:52 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation176.3916.0310.0160.8925.45230515.38
Mindspace Business Parks REIT328.4-0.23-0.07364.3290.3619474.72
Sanghvi Movers776.1-17.95-2.26873.9305.43359.58
Dhunseri Investments1217.936.43.081400.0562.0742.58
Silicon Rental Solutions219.750.90.41268.9123.3225.73
22 Jan 2024, 10:27:26 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹176.39, up 10% from yesterday's ₹160.36

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price of the stock is 176.39. There has been a 10% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 10% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 16.03.

22 Jan 2024, 10:10:39 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 166.31 and a high price of 176.39 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:29 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42:12 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹176.39, up 10% from yesterday's ₹160.36

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 176.39, indicating a significant increase of 10% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 16.03, suggesting a substantial positive movement.

22 Jan 2024, 09:39:22 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week41.31%
3 Months89.74%
6 Months358.51%
YTD61.3%
1 Year383.41%
22 Jan 2024, 09:02:15 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹176.39, up 10% from yesterday's ₹160.36

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 10% to reach 176.39. This represents a net change of 16.03.

22 Jan 2024, 08:12:50 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹160.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 14,740,066. The closing price for the day was 160.36.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App