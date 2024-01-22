Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation rides high on the stock market

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹167.6 and closed at ₹160.36 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹176.39 and a low of ₹166.31. The market capitalization of the company is ₹230,515.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹160.89 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740,066 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Finance Corporation 176.39 16.03 10.0 160.89 25.45 230515.38 Mindspace Business Parks REIT 328.4 -0.23 -0.07 364.3 290.36 19474.72 Sanghvi Movers 776.1 -17.95 -2.26 873.9 305.4 3359.58 Dhunseri Investments 1217.9 36.4 3.08 1400.0 562.0 742.58 Silicon Rental Solutions 219.75 0.9 0.41 268.9 123.3 225.73

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 41.31% 3 Months 89.74% 6 Months 358.51% YTD 61.3% 1 Year 383.41%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹160.36 on last trading day On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 14,740,066. The closing price for the day was ₹160.36.