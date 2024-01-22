Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation rides high on the stock market

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹167.6 and closed at ₹160.36 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹176.39 and a low of ₹166.31. The market capitalization of the company is ₹230,515.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹160.89 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740,066 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.