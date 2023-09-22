Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹76.65 and closed at ₹77.12. The stock reached a high of ₹78.19 and a low of ₹74 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹97,268.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 7,170,444.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.64%
|3 Months
|116.73%
|6 Months
|177.8%
|YTD
|128.73%
|1 Year
|246.28%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹74.43, which represents a percent change of -3.49. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.49% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.69, indicating a decrease of ₹2.69 in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 7,170,444 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC shares on that day was ₹77.12.
