Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -3.49 %. The stock closed at 77.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.43 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 76.65 and closed at 77.12. The stock reached a high of 78.19 and a low of 74 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 97,268.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 7,170,444.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.64%
3 Months116.73%
6 Months177.8%
YTD128.73%
1 Year246.28%
22 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.43, down -3.49% from yesterday's ₹77.12

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 74.43, which represents a percent change of -3.49. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.49% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.69, indicating a decrease of 2.69 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹77.12 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 7,170,444 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC shares on that day was 77.12.

