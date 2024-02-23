Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 154.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 154.35 and closed at 154.25. The stock reached a high of 155.8 and a low of 149.15. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at 198,771.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 6,435,447 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹154.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 6,435,447 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 154.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!