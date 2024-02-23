Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹154.35 and closed at ₹154.25. The stock reached a high of ₹155.8 and a low of ₹149.15. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹198,771.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 6,435,447 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 6,435,447 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹154.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!