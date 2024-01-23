 Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks plummet in trading today | Mint
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks plummet in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks plummet in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -4.78 %. The stock closed at 176.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of 187 and a close price of 176.39 on the last day. The stock had a high of 187 and a low of 187. The market capitalization of IRFC is 244,381.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 160.89 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 284,216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:21:58 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 165.59 and a high of 192.8.

23 Jan 2024, 11:17:41 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹167.95, down -4.78% from yesterday's ₹176.39

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is 167.95, with a percent change of -4.78 and a net change of -8.44. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.78% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 8.44.

23 Jan 2024, 10:42:32 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation167.33-9.06-5.14160.8925.45218675.31
Mindspace Business Parks REIT329.00.290.09364.3290.3619510.3
Sanghvi Movers784.853.650.47873.9305.43397.46
Dhunseri Investments1198.0-19.9-1.631400.0562.0730.44
Silicon Rental Solutions217.0-2.75-1.25268.9123.3222.9
23 Jan 2024, 10:20:11 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹167.27, down -5.17% from yesterday's ₹176.39

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 167.27, which represents a decrease of 5.17%. The net change in the stock price is -9.12. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:17:29 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of 165.88 and a high price of 192.8 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:01:18 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47:58 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹177.39, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹176.39

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 177.39. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:42:11 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week35.47%
3 Months109.45%
6 Months404.29%
YTD77.4%
1 Year432.48%
23 Jan 2024, 09:14:36 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 284,216. The closing price for the stock was 176.39.

