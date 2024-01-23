Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks plummet in trading today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹187 and a close price of ₹176.39 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹187 and a low of ₹187. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹244,381.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹160.89 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 284,216 shares.
Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹165.59 and a high of ₹192.8.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹167.95, with a percent change of -4.78 and a net change of -8.44. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.78% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of ₹8.44.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|167.33
|-9.06
|-5.14
|160.89
|25.45
|218675.31
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|329.0
|0.29
|0.09
|364.3
|290.36
|19510.3
|Sanghvi Movers
|784.85
|3.65
|0.47
|873.9
|305.4
|3397.46
|Dhunseri Investments
|1198.0
|-19.9
|-1.63
|1400.0
|562.0
|730.44
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|217.0
|-2.75
|-1.25
|268.9
|123.3
|222.9
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹167.27, which represents a decrease of 5.17%. The net change in the stock price is -9.12. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹165.88 and a high price of ₹192.8 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹177.39. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|35.47%
|3 Months
|109.45%
|6 Months
|404.29%
|YTD
|77.4%
|1 Year
|432.48%
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 284,216. The closing price for the stock was ₹176.39.
