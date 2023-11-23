Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 76.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.64 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 77.25 and closed at 76.9. The stock had a high of 78 and a low of 75.5. The market capitalization of IRFC is 100,157.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,109 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,454,109. The closing price for the stock was 76.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.