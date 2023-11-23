Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹77.25 and closed at ₹76.9. The stock had a high of ₹78 and a low of ₹75.5. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,157.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,109 shares on the BSE.
23 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
