LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plunge in market

11 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.08 %. The stock closed at 77.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance CorporationPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 77.69 and closed at 77.61 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 79.19 and a low of 76.65. The market capitalization of IRFC is 100,666.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 92.94 and 21.2 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 6,218,560.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:54 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days77.51
10 Days76.17
20 Days75.86
50 Days66.97
100 Days50.80
300 Days40.39
23 Oct 2023, 01:23:08 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 72.1 and a high of 78.1 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.35, down -6.08% from yesterday's ₹77.03

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 72.35. It has experienced a percent change of -6.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.68. This suggests that IRFC's stock has seen a significant decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58:41 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:37:05 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation74.0-3.03-3.9392.9421.296706.94
Mindspace Business Parks REIT313.0-0.46-0.15371.9290.3618561.47
Sanghvi Movers685.0-17.25-2.46798.95205.12965.23
Dhunseri Investments932.45-73.6-7.321006.05562.0568.53
Silicon Rental Solutions157.2-1.8-1.13200.087.9161.48
23 Oct 2023, 12:32:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹73.97, down -3.97% from yesterday's ₹77.03

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 73.97, with a percent change of -3.97 and a net change of -3.06. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.97% and the price has dropped by 3.06. This information suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence in IRFC, potentially due to factors such as poor financial performance or negative market sentiment. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions related to IRFC stock.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News

23 Oct 2023, 12:23:55 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 72.7 and a high of 78.1 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:46:15 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹73.82, down -4.17% from yesterday's ₹77.03

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 73.82, with a percent change of -4.17 and a net change of -3.21. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.17% and the net change is a decrease of 3.21.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36:33 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation73.96-3.07-3.9992.9421.296654.67
Mindspace Business Parks REIT312.61-0.85-0.27371.9290.3618538.34
Sanghvi Movers683.0-19.25-2.74798.95205.12956.57
Dhunseri Investments945.6-60.45-6.011006.05562.0576.55
Silicon Rental Solutions157.2-1.8-1.13200.087.9161.48
23 Oct 2023, 11:18:10 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock had a low price of 72.7 and a high price of 78.1 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:08:24 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74, down -3.93% from yesterday's ₹77.03

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 74 with a percent change of -3.93% and a net change of -3.03. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.93% and has decreased by 3.03.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:51 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation73.93-3.1-4.0292.9421.296615.46
Mindspace Business Parks REIT312.0-1.46-0.47371.9290.3618502.17
Sanghvi Movers685.7-16.55-2.36798.95205.12968.26
Dhunseri Investments942.65-63.4-6.31006.05562.0574.75
Silicon Rental Solutions157.2-1.8-1.13200.087.9161.48
23 Oct 2023, 10:25:17 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹73.8, down -4.19% from yesterday's ₹77.03

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 73.8. There has been a percent change of -4.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.23, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:22:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 72.7 and a high price of 78.1 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:01 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:32 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months124.8%
6 Months174.69%
YTD136.71%
1 Year261.74%
23 Oct 2023, 09:41:06 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.08, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹77.03

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 76.08. There has been a -1.23% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.95.

23 Oct 2023, 09:02:49 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹77.03, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹77.61

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 77.03. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.58, which means the stock has decreased by 0.58.

23 Oct 2023, 08:18:56 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹77.61 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 6,218,560 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 77.61.

