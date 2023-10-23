Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plunge in market

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹77.69 and closed at ₹77.61 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹79.19 and a low of ₹76.65. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,666.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹92.94 and ₹21.2 respectively. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 6,218,560.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|77.51
|10 Days
|76.17
|20 Days
|75.86
|50 Days
|66.97
|100 Days
|50.80
|300 Days
|40.39
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹72.1 and a high of ₹78.1 on the current day.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹72.35. It has experienced a percent change of -6.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.68. This suggests that IRFC's stock has seen a significant decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|74.0
|-3.03
|-3.93
|92.94
|21.2
|96706.94
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|313.0
|-0.46
|-0.15
|371.9
|290.36
|18561.47
|Sanghvi Movers
|685.0
|-17.25
|-2.46
|798.95
|205.1
|2965.23
|Dhunseri Investments
|932.45
|-73.6
|-7.32
|1006.05
|562.0
|568.53
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|157.2
|-1.8
|-1.13
|200.0
|87.9
|161.48
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹73.97, with a percent change of -3.97 and a net change of -3.06. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.97% and the price has dropped by ₹3.06. This information suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence in IRFC, potentially due to factors such as poor financial performance or negative market sentiment. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions related to IRFC stock.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹72.7 and a high of ₹78.1 on the current day.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹73.82, with a percent change of -4.17 and a net change of -3.21. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.17% and the net change is a decrease of ₹3.21.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|73.96
|-3.07
|-3.99
|92.94
|21.2
|96654.67
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|312.61
|-0.85
|-0.27
|371.9
|290.36
|18538.34
|Sanghvi Movers
|683.0
|-19.25
|-2.74
|798.95
|205.1
|2956.57
|Dhunseri Investments
|945.6
|-60.45
|-6.01
|1006.05
|562.0
|576.55
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|157.2
|-1.8
|-1.13
|200.0
|87.9
|161.48
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock had a low price of ₹72.7 and a high price of ₹78.1 for the current day.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹74 with a percent change of -3.93% and a net change of -3.03. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.93% and has decreased by ₹3.03.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|73.93
|-3.1
|-4.02
|92.94
|21.2
|96615.46
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|312.0
|-1.46
|-0.47
|371.9
|290.36
|18502.17
|Sanghvi Movers
|685.7
|-16.55
|-2.36
|798.95
|205.1
|2968.26
|Dhunseri Investments
|942.65
|-63.4
|-6.3
|1006.05
|562.0
|574.75
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|157.2
|-1.8
|-1.13
|200.0
|87.9
|161.48
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹73.8. There has been a percent change of -4.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.23, which means that the stock has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹72.7 and a high price of ₹78.1 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|124.8%
|6 Months
|174.69%
|YTD
|136.71%
|1 Year
|261.74%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹76.08. There has been a -1.23% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.95.
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹77.03. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.58, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.58.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 6,218,560 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹77.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!