Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -8.45 %. The stock closed at 176.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.48 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 187 and a close price of 176.39. The stock's high for the day was 192.8, while the low was 158.8. The market capitalization of the company is 211,030.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 160.89, and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 46,556,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.39 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 46,556,096. The closing price of the shares was 176.39.

