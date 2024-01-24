Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹187 and a close price of ₹176.39. The stock's high for the day was ₹192.8, while the low was ₹158.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹211,030.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹160.89, and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 46,556,096 shares.
