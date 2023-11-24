Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees gains in stock market trading

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹76.8 and closed at ₹76.64. The stock had a high of ₹77.4 and a low of ₹76.35. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at ₹99,987.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 2,318,375.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.65%
|3 Months
|55.58%
|6 Months
|139.06%
|YTD
|135.02%
|1 Year
|161.54%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹76.6. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.09.
