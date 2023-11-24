Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees gains in stock market trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 76.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 76.8 and closed at 76.64. The stock had a high of 77.4 and a low of 76.35. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at 99,987.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 2,318,375.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.65%
3 Months55.58%
6 Months139.06%
YTD135.02%
1 Year161.54%
24 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹76.51

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 76.6. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.09.

24 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a volume of 2,318,375 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was 76.64.

