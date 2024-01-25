Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.31 %. The stock closed at 171.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.54 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 164.18 and a close price of 161.48. The stock had a high of 173.14 and a low of 150.81. The market capitalization for the company is 224,595.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 160.89, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 30,763,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹177.54, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹171.86

The current data of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 177.54 with a percent change of 3.31. The net change is 5.68. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both price and percent change.

25 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹161.48 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 30,763,279 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was 161.48.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.