Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sees stock rise

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹164.18 and a close price of ₹161.48. The stock had a high of ₹173.14 and a low of ₹150.81. The market capitalization for the company is ₹224,595.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹160.89, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 30,763,279 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹177.54 with a percent change of 3.31. The net change is 5.68. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both price and percent change.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 30,763,279 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
