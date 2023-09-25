Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹75. The stock closed at ₹74.43, with a high of ₹76.05 and a low of ₹71.38. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹98,183.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 10,942,029.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.