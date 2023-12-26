Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Surges on Stock Market

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹101 and closed at ₹98.74. The stock had a high of ₹101.95 and a low of ₹96.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹127,757.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹104.14 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,459,398 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹97.8. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.04.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.22%
|3 Months
|20.83%
|6 Months
|203.1%
|YTD
|200.31%
|1 Year
|212.8%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at ₹98.48. It has experienced a 0.74% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.72.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a volume of 13,459,398 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹98.74.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!