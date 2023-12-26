Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Surges on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 97.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 101 and closed at 98.74. The stock had a high of 101.95 and a low of 96.7. The market capitalization of the company is 127,757.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 104.14 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,459,398 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹97.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹97.76

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 97.8. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.04.

26 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.22%
3 Months20.83%
6 Months203.1%
YTD200.31%
1 Year212.8%
26 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹98.48, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹97.76

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at 98.48. It has experienced a 0.74% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.72.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹98.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a volume of 13,459,398 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was 98.74.

