Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹174.9 and a close price of ₹171.86. The stock reached a high of ₹178.24 and a low of ₹171.86 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹227,313.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹160.89, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 8,279,512.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹173.94. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.08, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock of IRFC has seen a small upward trend in its price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) recorded a trading volume of 8,279,512 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's shares stood at ₹171.86.
