Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹70.18, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹70.28

14 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 70.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.18 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance CorporationPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) stock opened at 73.26 and closed at 72.22 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 74.93 and a low of 68 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 91,845.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.5. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 11,074,826.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:34:36 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹70.18, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹70.28

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock closed at 70.18 today, representing a decrease of 0.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of 70.28. The net change in the stock price was -0.1.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27:01 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation70.18-0.1-0.1492.9421.591714.78
Mindspace Business Parks REIT309.270.320.1363.99290.3618340.27
Sanghvi Movers665.453.90.59798.95205.12880.6
Dhunseri Investments858.0-43.4-4.811020.0562.0523.14
Silicon Rental Solutions163.06.03.82200.098.6167.43
26 Oct 2023, 05:46:25 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 65.75 and a high price of 71.35 today.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17:24 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹69.78, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 69.78. There has been a decrease of 0.71% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has slightly declined.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17:11 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is 22.05 and the 52-week high price is 92.35.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42:37 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation68.68-1.6-2.2892.9421.589754.5
Mindspace Business Parks REIT307.78-1.17-0.38363.99290.3618251.91
Sanghvi Movers661.70.150.02798.95205.12864.37
Dhunseri Investments882.05-19.35-2.151020.0562.0537.8
Silicon Rental Solutions157.00.00.0200.098.6161.27
26 Oct 2023, 02:39:34 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹68.58, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 68.58. This represents a percent change of -2.42 and a net change of -1.7.

26 Oct 2023, 02:23:50 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 65.75 and a high price of 69.40 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:54:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹67.03, down -4.62% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 67.03. There has been a percent change of -4.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.25, which signifies a decline in the stock price by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36:14 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days76.69
10 Days76.28
20 Days75.72
50 Days67.44
100 Days51.20
300 Days40.68
26 Oct 2023, 01:27:20 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 65.75 and a high price of 69.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02:34 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹66.93, down -4.77% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price of the stock is 66.93. There has been a percent change of -4.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:54:55 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:43:06 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation66.79-3.49-4.9792.9421.587284.55
Mindspace Business Parks REIT308.0-0.95-0.31363.99290.3618264.96
Sanghvi Movers634.55-27.0-4.08798.95205.12746.84
Dhunseri Investments871.2-30.2-3.351020.0562.0531.19
Silicon Rental Solutions160.03.01.91200.098.6164.35
26 Oct 2023, 12:24:37 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of 65.75 and a high price of 69.40 today.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:03 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹66.98, down -4.7% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 66.98. It has experienced a percent change of -4.7, resulting in a net change of -3.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹66.93, down -4.77% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently 66.93, representing a decrease of 4.77% or a net change of -3.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01:18 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:34:23 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation66.39-3.89-5.5492.9421.586761.81
Mindspace Business Parks REIT310.011.060.34363.99290.3618384.16
Sanghvi Movers623.1-38.45-5.81798.95205.12697.28
Dhunseri Investments890.0-11.4-1.261020.0562.0542.65
Silicon Rental Solutions160.053.051.94200.098.6164.4
26 Oct 2023, 11:25:55 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock's low price for the day was 65.75, while the high price reached was 69.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:03:26 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹66.31, down -5.65% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 66.31. There has been a percent change of -5.65, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.97, which represents the decrease in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that there has been a decline in the value of IRFC stock.

26 Oct 2023, 10:35:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹66.7, down -5.09% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 66.7. There has been a negative percent change of -5.09, resulting in a net change of -3.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34:24 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation66.71-3.57-5.0892.9421.587180.0
Mindspace Business Parks REIT310.171.220.39363.99290.3618393.64
Sanghvi Movers631.0-30.55-4.62798.95205.12731.47
Dhunseri Investments844.15-57.25-6.351020.0562.0514.69
Silicon Rental Solutions160.23.22.04200.098.6164.56
26 Oct 2023, 10:26:14 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of 65.75 and a high price of 69.40.

26 Oct 2023, 10:04:37 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:49:31 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹66.84, down -4.89% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 66.84. There has been a 4.89% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of - 3.44.

26 Oct 2023, 09:37:43 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.18%
3 Months107.71%
6 Months132.4%
YTD115.98%
1 Year220.27%
26 Oct 2023, 09:08:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹70.28, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹72.22

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is 70.28. There has been a decrease of 2.69% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.94.

26 Oct 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹72.22 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 11,074,826 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 72.22.

