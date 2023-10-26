Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹70.18, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹70.28

Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) stock opened at ₹73.26 and closed at ₹72.22 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹74.93 and a low of ₹68 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹91,845.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.5. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 11,074,826.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹70.18, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹70.28
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock closed at ₹70.18 today, representing a decrease of 0.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹70.28. The net change in the stock price was -0.1.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|70.18
|-0.1
|-0.14
|92.94
|21.5
|91714.78
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|309.27
|0.32
|0.1
|363.99
|290.36
|18340.27
|Sanghvi Movers
|665.45
|3.9
|0.59
|798.95
|205.1
|2880.6
|Dhunseri Investments
|858.0
|-43.4
|-4.81
|1020.0
|562.0
|523.14
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|163.0
|6.0
|3.82
|200.0
|98.6
|167.43
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹65.75 and a high price of ₹71.35 today.
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock is ₹22.05 and the 52-week high price is ₹92.35.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|68.68
|-1.6
|-2.28
|92.94
|21.5
|89754.5
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|307.78
|-1.17
|-0.38
|363.99
|290.36
|18251.91
|Sanghvi Movers
|661.7
|0.15
|0.02
|798.95
|205.1
|2864.37
|Dhunseri Investments
|882.05
|-19.35
|-2.15
|1020.0
|562.0
|537.8
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|157.0
|0.0
|0.0
|200.0
|98.6
|161.27
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹65.75 and a high price of ₹69.40 for the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|76.69
|10 Days
|76.28
|20 Days
|75.72
|50 Days
|67.44
|100 Days
|51.20
|300 Days
|40.68
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹65.75 and a high price of ₹69.4 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|66.79
|-3.49
|-4.97
|92.94
|21.5
|87284.55
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.0
|-0.95
|-0.31
|363.99
|290.36
|18264.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|634.55
|-27.0
|-4.08
|798.95
|205.1
|2746.84
|Dhunseri Investments
|871.2
|-30.2
|-3.35
|1020.0
|562.0
|531.19
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|160.0
|3.0
|1.91
|200.0
|98.6
|164.35
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹65.75 and a high price of ₹69.40 today.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|66.39
|-3.89
|-5.54
|92.94
|21.5
|86761.81
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|310.01
|1.06
|0.34
|363.99
|290.36
|18384.16
|Sanghvi Movers
|623.1
|-38.45
|-5.81
|798.95
|205.1
|2697.28
|Dhunseri Investments
|890.0
|-11.4
|-1.26
|1020.0
|562.0
|542.65
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|160.05
|3.05
|1.94
|200.0
|98.6
|164.4
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock's low price for the day was ₹65.75, while the high price reached was ₹69.4.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|66.71
|-3.57
|-5.08
|92.94
|21.5
|87180.0
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|310.17
|1.22
|0.39
|363.99
|290.36
|18393.64
|Sanghvi Movers
|631.0
|-30.55
|-4.62
|798.95
|205.1
|2731.47
|Dhunseri Investments
|844.15
|-57.25
|-6.35
|1020.0
|562.0
|514.69
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|160.2
|3.2
|2.04
|200.0
|98.6
|164.56
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹65.75 and a high price of ₹69.40.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.18%
|3 Months
|107.71%
|6 Months
|132.4%
|YTD
|115.98%
|1 Year
|220.27%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹70.28, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹72.22
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is ₹70.28. There has been a decrease of 2.69% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.94.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹72.22 on last trading day
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 11,074,826 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹72.22.
