LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 76.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.42 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance CorporationPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 76 and closed at 75.13 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 78.66 and a low of 74.88. The market capitalization of IRFC is 100,353.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 92.94, and the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 12,456,889 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:56:30 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:47:39 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.42, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹76.79

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 76.42 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. IRFC is a government-owned company that provides financial services to the Indian Railways. Investors should keep an eye on any further changes in the stock price and monitor the company's performance.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33:18 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months126.42%
6 Months196.53%
YTD135.94%
1 Year260.56%
26 Sep 2023, 09:12:24 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹77.99, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹76.79

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at 77.99, with a percent change of 1.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:07:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹75.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,456,889. The closing price for IRFC shares on this day was 75.13.

