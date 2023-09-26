Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹76 and closed at ₹75.13 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹78.66 and a low of ₹74.88. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹100,353.06 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹92.94, and the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 12,456,889 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹76.42 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. IRFC is a government-owned company that provides financial services to the Indian Railways. Investors should keep an eye on any further changes in the stock price and monitor the company's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|126.42%
|6 Months
|196.53%
|YTD
|135.94%
|1 Year
|260.56%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at ₹77.99, with a percent change of 1.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,456,889. The closing price for IRFC shares on this day was ₹75.13.
