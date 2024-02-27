Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 152.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 154.4 and closed at 153.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 156.3 and the low was 151.9. The market capitalization for IRFC stood at 199,098.69 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8 and the 52-week low was 25.45. The total BSE volume for the day was 5,921,719 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹152.7, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹152.35

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is 152.7, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹153.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 5,921,719 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 153.3.

