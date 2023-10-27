comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 71.97, up 2.55% from yesterday's 70.18
BackBack

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹71.97, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹70.18

14 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 70.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.97 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance CorporationPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) stock opened at 68.69 and closed at 70.28. The stock reached a high of 71.35 and a low of 65.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 91,714.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.5. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,180 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36:51 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹71.97, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹70.18

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock closed at 71.97, marking a 2.55% increase from the previous day's closing price of 70.18. The net change in price was 1.79.

27 Oct 2023, 06:17:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation71.971.792.5592.9421.594054.04
Mindspace Business Parks REIT308.890.440.14363.99290.3618317.74
Sanghvi Movers668.45.10.77798.95205.12893.37
Dhunseri Investments915.2555.66.471020.0562.0558.04
Silicon Rental Solutions162.25-0.75-0.46200.098.6166.66
27 Oct 2023, 05:34:03 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 70.5 and a high price of 73.1 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40:54 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation72.282.12.9992.9421.594459.16
Mindspace Business Parks REIT309.791.340.43363.99290.3618371.11
Sanghvi Movers665.01.70.26798.95205.12878.65
Dhunseri Investments899.3539.74.621020.0562.0548.35
Silicon Rental Solutions169.06.03.68200.098.6173.6
27 Oct 2023, 02:32:26 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹71.96, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹70.18

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 71.96, with a net change of 1.78 and a percent change of 2.54. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or implications of this change.

27 Oct 2023, 02:15:55 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was 70.5 and the high price was 73.1.

27 Oct 2023, 01:50:38 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹71.95, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹70.18

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 71.95, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 1.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.52% or 1.77.

27 Oct 2023, 01:43:22 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days74.92
10 Days75.74
20 Days75.39
50 Days67.85
100 Days51.58
300 Days40.87
27 Oct 2023, 01:21:10 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹71.9, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹70.18

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently 71.9, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12:42 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low and high for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock are 70.5 and 73.1 respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:01:23 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation71.981.82.5692.9421.594067.11
Mindspace Business Parks REIT310.01.550.5363.99290.3618383.56
Sanghvi Movers672.659.351.41798.95205.12911.77
Dhunseri Investments910.9551.35.971020.0562.0555.42
Silicon Rental Solutions163.00.00.0200.098.6167.43
27 Oct 2023, 12:23:18 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹71.88, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹70.18

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 71.88. It has experienced a 2.42% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

27 Oct 2023, 12:19:34 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was 70.5, while its high price was 73.1.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18:26 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 11:56:10 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.75, up 3.66% from yesterday's ₹70.18

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at 72.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.66, indicating a positive movement in the price. The net change in the stock price is 2.57, suggesting a gain in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:32:45 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation72.942.763.9392.9421.595321.68
Mindspace Business Parks REIT311.02.550.83363.99290.3618442.87
Sanghvi Movers667.754.450.67798.95205.12890.56
Dhunseri Investments911.051.355.971020.0562.0555.45
Silicon Rental Solutions163.00.00.0200.098.6167.43
27 Oct 2023, 11:18:24 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 70.5 and a high price of 72.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15:41 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.48, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹70.18

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 72.48. The stock has shown a percent change of 3.28, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 10:43:02 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation72.342.163.0892.9421.594537.57
Mindspace Business Parks REIT311.02.550.83363.99290.3618442.87
Sanghvi Movers667.44.10.62798.95205.12889.04
Dhunseri Investments929.4569.88.121020.0562.0566.7
Silicon Rental Solutions163.00.00.0200.098.6167.43
27 Oct 2023, 10:35:03 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.31, up 3.04% from yesterday's ₹70.18

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 72.31. There has been a 3.04% percent change, with a net change of 2.13. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:24:22 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 70.5 and a high price of 72.95 today.

27 Oct 2023, 09:58:25 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹70.18, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 70.18. There has been a negative percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.1 from its previous value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55:57 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:33:18 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.42%
3 Months111.38%
6 Months123.21%
YTD115.67%
1 Year219.82%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23:48 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹70.18, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is 70.18, with a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.1, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.1 rupees. Overall, the stock price of IRFC has declined slightly.

27 Oct 2023, 08:10:54 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹70.28 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 6,396,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC shares for that day was 70.28.

