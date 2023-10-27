Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹71.97, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹70.18

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC) stock opened at ₹68.69 and closed at ₹70.28. The stock reached a high of ₹71.35 and a low of ₹65.75 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹91,714.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.5. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396,180 shares on the BSE.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock closed at ₹71.97, marking a 2.55% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹70.18. The net change in price was ₹1.79.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|71.97
|1.79
|2.55
|92.94
|21.5
|94054.04
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|308.89
|0.44
|0.14
|363.99
|290.36
|18317.74
|Sanghvi Movers
|668.4
|5.1
|0.77
|798.95
|205.1
|2893.37
|Dhunseri Investments
|915.25
|55.6
|6.47
|1020.0
|562.0
|558.04
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|162.25
|-0.75
|-0.46
|200.0
|98.6
|166.66
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹70.5 and a high price of ₹73.1 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹71.96, with a net change of 1.78 and a percent change of 2.54. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or implications of this change.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹70.5 and the high price was ₹73.1.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹71.95, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹70.18
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹71.95, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 1.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.52% or ₹1.77.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|74.92
|10 Days
|75.74
|20 Days
|75.39
|50 Days
|67.85
|100 Days
|51.58
|300 Days
|40.87
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently ₹71.9, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 1.72. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low and high for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock are ₹70.5 and ₹73.1 respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹71.88. It has experienced a 2.42% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹70.5, while its high price was ₹73.1.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently trading at ₹72.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.66, indicating a positive movement in the price. The net change in the stock price is 2.57, suggesting a gain in value.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹70.5 and a high price of ₹72.95 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹72.48. The stock has shown a percent change of 3.28, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.3, suggesting a positive movement.
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹72.31. There has been a 3.04% percent change, with a net change of 2.13. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹70.5 and a high price of ₹72.95 today.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹70.18. There has been a negative percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.1 from its previous value.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.42%
|3 Months
|111.38%
|6 Months
|123.21%
|YTD
|115.67%
|1 Year
|219.82%
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that the price is ₹70.18, with a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.1, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.1 rupees. Overall, the stock price of IRFC has declined slightly.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 6,396,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC shares for that day was ₹70.28.
