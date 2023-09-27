Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stocks plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 76.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.96 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw the stock open at 77.99 and close at 76.79. The stock reached a high of 77.99 and a low of 75.59 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC stands at 99,268.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on the last trading day was 4,185,210.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.96, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹76.79

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is 75.96. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.83, which means the stock has decreased by 0.83.

27 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,185,210. The closing price for the shares was 76.79.

