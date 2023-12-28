Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹98.1 and closed at ₹97.41. The stock reached a high of ₹98.89 and a low of ₹96.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹126,424.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 7,745,242.

