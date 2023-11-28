Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets in trading today

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹76.77 and a close price of ₹76.51. The stock reached a high of ₹77.5 and a low of ₹75.85 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹99,438.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3,966,347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹75.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.29, which implies a decline.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹75.3 and a high price of ₹76.64 for the current day.
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹75.68. It has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.41, representing a negative movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|54.65%
|6 Months
|138.56%
|YTD
|133.79%
|1 Year
|146.28%
The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is ₹76.09. There has been a -0.55% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.42.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,966,347 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹76.51.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!