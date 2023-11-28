Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 76.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 76.77 and a close price of 76.51. The stock reached a high of 77.5 and a low of 75.85 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently 99,438.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3,966,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.8, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹76.09

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 75.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.29, which implies a decline.

28 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 75.3 and a high price of 76.64 for the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.68, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹76.09

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 75.68. It has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.41, representing a negative movement in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months54.65%
6 Months138.56%
YTD133.79%
1 Year146.28%
28 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹76.09, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹76.51

The current price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is 76.09. There has been a -0.55% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.42.

28 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,966,347 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 76.51.

