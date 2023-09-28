Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 75.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.41 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of 74.95 and a close price of 75.96. The stock reached a high of 76.71 and a low of 74.91. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 98,549.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 20.55. The BSE volume recorded for IRFC shares was 6,263,513.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹75.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the BSE, a total of 6,263,513 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 75.96.

