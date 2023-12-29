Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 96.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw the open price at 97.71 and the close price at 96.74. The highest price reached during the day was 98.5, while the lowest price was 96.07. The market capitalization of the company stands at 126,045.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 104.14 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 10,343,114 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹96.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a volume of 10,343,114 shares. The closing price for the stock was 96.74.

