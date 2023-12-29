Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw the open price at ₹97.71 and the close price at ₹96.74. The highest price reached during the day was ₹98.5, while the lowest price was ₹96.07. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹126,045.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹104.14 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 10,343,114 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.