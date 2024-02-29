Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks opened at ₹152.25 and closed at ₹151.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹153.5 and the low was ₹145.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹192629.78 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹192.8 and the low was at ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 6624219 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.