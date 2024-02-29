Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.77 %. The stock closed at 151.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks opened at 152.25 and closed at 151.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 153.5 and the low was 145.5. The market capitalization stood at 192629.78 crore. The 52-week high was at 192.8 and the low was at 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 6624219 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹151.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 6,624,219 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 151.6.

