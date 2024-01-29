Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 171.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.94 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of 174.9 and a close price of 171.86. The stock reached a high of 178.24 and a low of 171.86. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 227,313.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 8,279,512.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹171.86 on last trading day

On the last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,279,512. The closing price of the shares was 171.86.

