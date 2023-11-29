Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹76.34 and a close price of ₹76.09. The highest price reached during the day was ₹76.75, while the lowest price was ₹75.3. The market capitalization for the company is currently at ₹98,810.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,794,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.