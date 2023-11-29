Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 76.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.61 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of 76.34 and a close price of 76.09. The highest price reached during the day was 76.75, while the lowest price was 75.3. The market capitalization for the company is currently at 98,810.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,794,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹76.09 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,794,812. The closing price of the shares was 76.09.

