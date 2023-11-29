Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw an open price of ₹76.34 and a close price of ₹76.09. The highest price reached during the day was ₹76.75, while the lowest price was ₹75.3. The market capitalization for the company is currently at ₹98,810.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,794,812 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,794,812. The closing price of the shares was ₹76.09.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!