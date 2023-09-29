Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation sinks in stock market trading

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an open price of ₹76 and a close price of ₹75.41. The stock reached a high of ₹76.3 and a low of ₹74.61 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹97804.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94 and the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 4,751,073.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹74.84, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -0.57. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and the value has decreased by 0.57 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,751,073. The closing price of each share was ₹75.41.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!