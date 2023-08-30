comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 49.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 49 and closed at 48.7. The stock had a high of 50.85 and a low of 48.91. The market capitalization of the company is 64,676.04 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is 52.71, while the 52-week low is 20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234,825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:44:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹50.1, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹49.49

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is 50.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.61, suggesting a slight increase.

30 Aug 2023, 09:31:42 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.45%
3 Months49.68%
6 Months83.67%
YTD52.07%
1 Year131.85%
30 Aug 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:07:23 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹49.49, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹48.7

The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is 49.49. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.79, suggesting a positive movement. This data provides an overview of the recent performance of IRFC's stock.

30 Aug 2023, 08:27:19 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹48.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 12,234,825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's shares was 48.7.

