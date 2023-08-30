Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹49 and closed at ₹48.7. The stock had a high of ₹50.85 and a low of ₹48.91. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,676.04 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is ₹52.71, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234,825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.