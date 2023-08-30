Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹49 and closed at ₹48.7. The stock had a high of ₹50.85 and a low of ₹48.91. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,676.04 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is ₹52.71, while the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234,825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹50.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.23, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.61, suggesting a slight increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.45%
|3 Months
|49.68%
|6 Months
|83.67%
|YTD
|52.07%
|1 Year
|131.85%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is ₹49.49. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.79, suggesting a positive movement. This data provides an overview of the recent performance of IRFC's stock.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 12,234,825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC's shares was ₹48.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!