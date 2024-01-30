Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks plummet in trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an opening price of ₹177.42 and a closing price of ₹173.94. The high for the day was ₹178, while the low was ₹169.26. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at ₹223,275.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 15,181,659.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.61%
|3 Months
|109.29%
|6 Months
|347.25%
|YTD
|71.97%
|1 Year
|445.85%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹170.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.09, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 15,181,659 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was ₹173.94.
