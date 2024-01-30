Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stocks plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 173.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw an opening price of 177.42 and a closing price of 173.94. The high for the day was 178, while the low was 169.26. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently at 223,275.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on this day was 15,181,659.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.61%
3 Months109.29%
6 Months347.25%
YTD71.97%
1 Year445.85%
30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹170.85, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹173.94

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at 170.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.09, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹170.85, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹173.94

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock shows that its price is 170.85. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.09, suggesting a decline in the stock's price. Overall, the current data suggests a negative trend in the performance of IRFC stock.

30 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹173.94 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 15,181,659 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC shares was 173.94.

