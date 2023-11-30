Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 75.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.54 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 75.91 and closed at 75.61 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 76.35 and a low of 75 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 98,366.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 3,047,903.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of 74.23 and a high price of 75.50.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹74.54, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹75.27

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 74.54. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.73, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.02%
3 Months47.1%
6 Months133.85%
YTD131.34%
1 Year113.31%
30 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹75.27, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹75.61

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock shows that the price is 75.27, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -0.34. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the actual decrease in price is 0.34 rupees.

30 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹75.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a volume of 3,047,903 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRFC shares was 75.61.

