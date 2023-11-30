Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock plummets in trading today

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹75.91 and closed at ₹75.61 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹76.35 and a low of ₹75 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹98,366.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for IRFC shares on that day was 3,047,903.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.02%
|3 Months
|47.1%
|6 Months
|133.85%
|YTD
|131.34%
|1 Year
|113.31%
