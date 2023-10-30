Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) rides high with positive trade

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹71.57 and closed at ₹70.18. The stock reached a high of ₹73.1 and a low of ₹70.5. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹94,054.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹92.94 and its 52-week low is ₹21.5. The BSE volume for IRFC was 5,782,366 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.28%
|3 Months
|112.93%
|6 Months
|126.61%
|YTD
|121.04%
|1 Year
|222.65%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is currently at ₹71.97 with a percent change of 2.55. This indicates a net change of 1.79.
