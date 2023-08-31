Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹50.1 and closed at ₹49.49 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹50.78, while the lowest price was ₹49.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹65,120.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.71, and the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 3,274,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.