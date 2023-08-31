Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 49.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.83 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹50.1 and closed at ₹49.49 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹50.78, while the lowest price was ₹49.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹65,120.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹52.71, and the 52-week low is ₹20.55. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 3,274,327 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:09:16 AM IST
