Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 49.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.83 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 50.1 and closed at 49.49 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was 50.78, while the lowest price was 49.65. The company's market capitalization is 65,120.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 52.71, and the 52-week low is 20.55. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 3,274,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹49.49 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a BSE volume of 3,274,327 shares. The closing price of the shares was 49.49.

