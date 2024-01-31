Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 170.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166.58 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the stock opened at 171.5 and closed at 170.85. The stock had a high of 172 and a low of 164.01 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is 217,695.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 192.8 and its 52-week low is 25.45. On the BSE, a total of 14,008,409 shares of IRFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,008,409. The closing price for the shares was 170.85.

