Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), the stock opened at ₹171.5 and closed at ₹170.85. The stock had a high of ₹172 and a low of ₹164.01 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is ₹217,695.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹192.8 and its 52-week low is ₹25.45. On the BSE, a total of 14,008,409 shares of IRFC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
