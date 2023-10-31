Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹72.64 and a close price of ₹71.97 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹73 and a low of ₹69.92 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹95,099.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.5. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 7,117,673.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.