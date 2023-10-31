Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of ₹72.64 and a close price of ₹71.97 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹73 and a low of ₹69.92 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently ₹95,099.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹92.94, while the 52-week low is ₹21.5. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 7,117,673.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.58%
|3 Months
|97.62%
|6 Months
|129.13%
|YTD
|123.5%
|1 Year
|225.5%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹72.77. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a BSE volume of 7,117,673 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹71.97.
