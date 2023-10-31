Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 71.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.77 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had an open price of 72.64 and a close price of 71.97 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 73 and a low of 69.92 during the day. The market capitalization of IRFC is currently 95,099.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.94, while the 52-week low is 21.5. The BSE volume for IRFC shares was 7,117,673.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.58%
3 Months97.62%
6 Months129.13%
YTD123.5%
1 Year225.5%
31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹72.77, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹71.97

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 72.77. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

31 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹71.97 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a BSE volume of 7,117,673 shares. The closing price for the day was 71.97.

