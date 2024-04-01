Active Stocks
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹144.8, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹142.4

12 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 142.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 145.15 and closed at 142.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 147.5 and the low was 141.3. The market capitalization stood at 186,095.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 7,939,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30:05 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹144.8, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹142.4

Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at 144.8, which is a 1.69% increase from the previous day's closing price of 142.4. The net change in price was 2.4. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend in trading today.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17:14 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation144.82.41.69192.825.45189231.97
Mindspace Business Parks REIT343.880.280.08364.3298.1520392.71
Sanghvi Movers1337.05-16.2-1.21400.0305.45787.82
Dhunseri Investments1180.739.853.491630.0562.0719.89
Silicon Rental Solutions159.07.04.61268.9123.3163.32
01 Apr 2024, 05:31:19 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was 143.8 and the high price was 146.7.

01 Apr 2024, 03:17:01 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 26.45 and a high of 192.80. This data indicates a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, reflecting fluctuations in market conditions and investor sentiment.

01 Apr 2024, 03:02:55 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.3, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹142.4

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 144.3, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1.9.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32:47 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation144.11.71.19192.825.45188317.17
Mindspace Business Parks REIT343.35-0.25-0.07364.3298.1520361.28
Sanghvi Movers1329.0-24.25-1.791400.0305.45752.98
Dhunseri Investments1200.059.155.181630.0562.0731.66
Silicon Rental Solutions160.08.05.26268.9123.3164.35
01 Apr 2024, 02:21:39 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.3, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹142.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 144.3, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1.9.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 02:10:06 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 143.8 and a high of 146.7.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43:51 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.6, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹142.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently trading at 144.6, with a 1.54% increase in value. The net change is 2.2.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:39 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:32:25 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days141.45
10 Days138.77
20 Days140.30
50 Days151.48
100 Days119.41
300 Days85.63
01 Apr 2024, 01:10:01 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 143.8 and a high of 146.7.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00:49 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.2, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹142.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 144.2 with a 1.26% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.8 points.

01 Apr 2024, 12:52:43 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:36 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation144.351.951.37192.825.45188643.88
Mindspace Business Parks REIT342.75-0.85-0.25364.3298.1520325.7
Sanghvi Movers1331.35-21.9-1.621400.0305.45763.15
Dhunseri Investments1173.032.152.821630.0562.0715.2
Silicon Rental Solutions159.07.04.61268.9123.3163.32
01 Apr 2024, 12:23:38 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.4, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹142.4

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 144.4, with a 1.4% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2 points.

Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News

01 Apr 2024, 12:11:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 143.8 and a high of 146.7 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:40:14 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹142.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 145, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30:01 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation145.12.71.9192.825.45189624.02
Mindspace Business Parks REIT343.1-0.5-0.15364.3298.1520346.45
Sanghvi Movers1362.459.20.681400.0305.45897.77
Dhunseri Investments1168.027.152.381630.0562.0712.15
Silicon Rental Solutions159.07.04.61268.9123.3163.32
01 Apr 2024, 11:12:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 143.8 and the high price was 146.7.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:03 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.15, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹142.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 145.15 with a 1.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.75.

01 Apr 2024, 10:33:17 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation145.93.52.46192.825.45190669.5
Mindspace Business Parks REIT344.350.750.22364.3298.1520420.58
Sanghvi Movers1365.912.650.931400.0305.45912.71
Dhunseri Investments1168.027.152.381630.0562.0712.15
Silicon Rental Solutions160.08.05.26268.9123.3164.35
01 Apr 2024, 10:20:52 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.6, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹142.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 145.6, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:11:28 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's today reached a low of 143.8 and a high of 146.35.

01 Apr 2024, 09:50:04 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:43:41 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.25, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹142.4

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 144.25, with a percent change of 1.3% and a net change of 1.85.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31:21 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.87%
3 Months45.1%
6 Months90.18%
YTD43.28%
1 Year440.23%
01 Apr 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹142.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹142.9

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 142.4 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:03:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹142.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 7,939,999 shares with a closing price of 142.9.

