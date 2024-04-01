Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹144.8, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹142.4

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹145.15 and closed at ₹142.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹147.5 and the low was ₹141.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹186,095.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 7,939,999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹144.8, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹142.4
Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at ₹144.8, which is a 1.69% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹142.4. The net change in price was ₹2.4. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend in trading today.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|144.8
|2.4
|1.69
|192.8
|25.45
|189231.97
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|343.88
|0.28
|0.08
|364.3
|298.15
|20392.71
|Sanghvi Movers
|1337.05
|-16.2
|-1.2
|1400.0
|305.4
|5787.82
|Dhunseri Investments
|1180.7
|39.85
|3.49
|1630.0
|562.0
|719.89
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|159.0
|7.0
|4.61
|268.9
|123.3
|163.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹143.8 and the high price was ₹146.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 26.45 and a high of 192.80. This data indicates a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, reflecting fluctuations in market conditions and investor sentiment.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.3, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹142.4
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.3, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1.9.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|144.1
|1.7
|1.19
|192.8
|25.45
|188317.17
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|343.35
|-0.25
|-0.07
|364.3
|298.15
|20361.28
|Sanghvi Movers
|1329.0
|-24.25
|-1.79
|1400.0
|305.4
|5752.98
|Dhunseri Investments
|1200.0
|59.15
|5.18
|1630.0
|562.0
|731.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|160.0
|8.0
|5.26
|268.9
|123.3
|164.35
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.3, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹142.4
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.3, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1.9.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Board Meetings
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.6, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹142.4
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently trading at ₹144.6, with a 1.54% increase in value. The net change is ₹2.2.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|141.45
|10 Days
|138.77
|20 Days
|140.30
|50 Days
|151.48
|100 Days
|119.41
|300 Days
|85.63
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.2, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹142.4
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹144.2 with a 1.26% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.8 points.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|144.35
|1.95
|1.37
|192.8
|25.45
|188643.88
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|342.75
|-0.85
|-0.25
|364.3
|298.15
|20325.7
|Sanghvi Movers
|1331.35
|-21.9
|-1.62
|1400.0
|305.4
|5763.15
|Dhunseri Investments
|1173.0
|32.15
|2.82
|1630.0
|562.0
|715.2
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|159.0
|7.0
|4.61
|268.9
|123.3
|163.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.4, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹142.4
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.4, with a 1.4% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2 points.
Click here for Indian Railway Finance Corporation News
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.7 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹142.4
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|145.1
|2.7
|1.9
|192.8
|25.45
|189624.02
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|343.1
|-0.5
|-0.15
|364.3
|298.15
|20346.45
|Sanghvi Movers
|1362.45
|9.2
|0.68
|1400.0
|305.4
|5897.77
|Dhunseri Investments
|1168.0
|27.15
|2.38
|1630.0
|562.0
|712.15
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|159.0
|7.0
|4.61
|268.9
|123.3
|163.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹143.8 and the high price was ₹146.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.15, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹142.4
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145.15 with a 1.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹2.75.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|145.9
|3.5
|2.46
|192.8
|25.45
|190669.5
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|344.35
|0.75
|0.22
|364.3
|298.15
|20420.58
|Sanghvi Movers
|1365.9
|12.65
|0.93
|1400.0
|305.4
|5912.71
|Dhunseri Investments
|1168.0
|27.15
|2.38
|1630.0
|562.0
|712.15
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|160.0
|8.0
|5.26
|268.9
|123.3
|164.35
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.6, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹142.4
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145.6, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's today reached a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.35.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.25, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹142.4
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.25, with a percent change of 1.3% and a net change of 1.85.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.87%
|3 Months
|45.1%
|6 Months
|90.18%
|YTD
|43.28%
|1 Year
|440.23%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹142.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹142.9
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹142.4 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹142.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 7,939,999 shares with a closing price of ₹142.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!