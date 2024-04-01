Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 144.8, up 1.69% from yesterday's 142.4

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹145.15 and closed at ₹142.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹147.5 and the low was ₹141.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹186,095.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 7,939,999 shares.
Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock closed at ₹144.8, which is a 1.69% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹142.4. The net change in price was ₹2.4. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend in trading today.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹143.8 and the high price was ₹146.7.
Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 26.45 and a high of 192.80. This data indicates a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year, reflecting fluctuations in market conditions and investor sentiment.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.3, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1.9.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.3, with a percent change of 1.33% and a net change of 1.9.
Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.7.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) stock is currently trading at ₹144.6, with a 1.54% increase in value. The net change is ₹2.2.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.7.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹144.2 with a 1.26% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.8 points.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.4, with a 1.4% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2 points.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.7 on the current day.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹143.8 and the high price was ₹146.7.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145.15 with a 1.93% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹2.75.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹145.6, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's today reached a low of ₹143.8 and a high of ₹146.35.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹144.25, with a percent change of 1.3% and a net change of 1.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.87%
|3 Months
|45.1%
|6 Months
|90.18%
|YTD
|43.28%
|1 Year
|440.23%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹142.4 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 7,939,999 shares with a closing price of ₹142.9.
