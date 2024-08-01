Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹196 and closed at ₹195.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹196.4, and the low was ₹193.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹253,136.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹229.05, and the 52-week low is ₹35.15. On the BSE, there were 2,119,548 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹196.4 & ₹193.25 yesterday to end at ₹193.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.