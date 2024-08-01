Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 195.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 196 and closed at 195.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 196.4, and the low was 193.25. The market capitalization of the company is 253,136.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 229.05, and the 52-week low is 35.15. On the BSE, there were 2,119,548 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 131246 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

01 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹195.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 196.4 & 193.25 yesterday to end at 193.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

