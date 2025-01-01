Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹150.3 and closed higher at ₹153.35. The stock reached a high of ₹150.55 and a low of ₹145.65 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹194,773 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹97.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,291,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 66.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹150.55 & ₹145.65 yesterday to end at ₹149. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend