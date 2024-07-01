Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 173.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 174.2 and closed at 173.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 175.85, and the low was 173.05. The market capitalization stood at 227,065.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 199.95 and 32.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,780,394 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.37Support 1172.42
Resistance 2177.13Support 2171.23
Resistance 3178.32Support 3169.47
01 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51446 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

01 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹173.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.85 & 173.05 yesterday to end at 173.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

