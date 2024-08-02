Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 193.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 194.85 and closed at 193.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 195.55, while the low was 187.7. The market capitalization stood at 248,040.24 crore. The 52-week high was 229.05, and the 52-week low was 35.15. The BSE volume for the day was 4,950,942 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1194.34Support 1186.37
Resistance 2198.98Support 2183.04
Resistance 3202.31Support 3178.4
02 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 131356 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹193.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 195.55 & 187.7 yesterday to end at 189.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

