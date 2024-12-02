Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹153 and closed slightly higher at ₹153.4. The stock reached a high of ₹153 and a low of ₹148.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹195,165.1 crore, IRFC's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and low of ₹74.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,156,801 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 66.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153 & ₹148.85 yesterday to end at ₹149.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.