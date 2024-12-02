Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 153.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 153 and closed slightly higher at 153.4. The stock reached a high of 153 and a low of 148.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 195,165.1 crore, IRFC's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 229.05 and low of 74.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,156,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 66.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
02 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23696 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹153.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153 & 148.85 yesterday to end at 149.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

