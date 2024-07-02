Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an opening price of ₹173.6 and a closing price of ₹173.75. The stock reached a high of ₹173.75 and a low of ₹171.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹224,451.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹199.95 and a 52-week low of ₹32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,120,087 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹172.30. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 425.26%, reaching ₹172.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24,141.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.89%
|3 Months
|10.47%
|6 Months
|71.08%
|YTD
|72.88%
|1 Year
|425.26%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.1
|Support 1
|170.84
|Resistance 2
|174.57
|Support 2
|170.05
|Resistance 3
|175.36
|Support 3
|168.58
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.75 & ₹171.45 yesterday to end at ₹173.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.