Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 173.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an opening price of 173.6 and a closing price of 173.75. The stock reached a high of 173.75 and a low of 171.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization of the company was 224,451.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 199.95 and a 52-week low of 32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,120,087 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at 172.30. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 425.26%, reaching 172.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24,141.95 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.89%
3 Months10.47%
6 Months71.08%
YTD72.88%
1 Year425.26%
02 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.1Support 1170.84
Resistance 2174.57Support 2170.05
Resistance 3175.36Support 3168.58
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49621 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹173.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 173.75 & 171.45 yesterday to end at 173.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

