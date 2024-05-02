Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹158.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹157.25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹161.95 and closed at ₹160.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹161.95, while the low was ₹156.6. The market capitalization of IRFC was recorded at ₹205502.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹31.21. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3351777 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low of ₹156.05 and a high of ₹161.10 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹158.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹157.25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹158.95 - a 1.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 161.6 , 163.9 , 166.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 156.6 , 153.9 , 151.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.4, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹157.25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹159.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.28 and ₹160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.43
|10 Days
|146.80
|20 Days
|146.08
|50 Days
|145.72
|100 Days
|131.59
|300 Days
|96.66
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.25, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹157.25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹159.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.28 and ₹160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹156.05, and the high price was ₹161.10.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.9, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹157.25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹159.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.28 and ₹160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹158.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹157.25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹158.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.28 and ₹160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 1.21% to reach ₹159.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are declining, whereas Dhunseri Investments and Silicon Rental Solutions are seeing an upswing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.32% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|159.15
|1.9
|1.21
|192.8
|31.21
|207985.27
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|353.89
|-1.25
|-0.35
|364.3
|298.15
|20986.32
|Sanghvi Movers
|1315.6
|-2.4
|-0.18
|1430.0
|366.15
|5694.97
|Dhunseri Investments
|1258.0
|5.25
|0.42
|1630.0
|636.0
|767.03
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|183.65
|0.0
|0.0
|268.9
|140.0
|188.65
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.16% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 10 AM is down by 11.16% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹159.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.53%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with a larger volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 161.1 & a low of 158.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|160.93
|Support 1
|158.53
|Resistance 2
|162.22
|Support 2
|157.42
|Resistance 3
|163.33
|Support 3
|156.13
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 1.4% to reach ₹159.45, outperforming its peers. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT is experiencing a decline, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions, among others, are witnessing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|159.45
|2.2
|1.4
|192.8
|31.21
|208377.33
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|350.01
|-5.13
|-1.44
|364.3
|298.15
|20756.23
|Sanghvi Movers
|1326.2
|8.2
|0.62
|1430.0
|366.15
|5740.85
|Dhunseri Investments
|1259.1
|6.35
|0.51
|1630.0
|636.0
|767.7
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|183.65
|0.0
|0.0
|268.9
|140.0
|188.65
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.35, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹157.25
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹159.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.28 and ₹160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹157.80. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has surged by 395.28% to ₹157.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.43%
|3 Months
|-9.88%
|6 Months
|116.6%
|YTD
|58.28%
|1 Year
|395.28%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|160.53
|Support 1
|155.28
|Resistance 2
|163.82
|Support 2
|153.32
|Resistance 3
|165.78
|Support 3
|150.03
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47797 k
The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹160.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹161.95 & ₹156.6 yesterday to end at ₹160.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
