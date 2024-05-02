Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹158.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹157.25

23 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 157.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 161.95 and closed at 160.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 161.95, while the low was 156.6. The market capitalization of IRFC was recorded at 205502.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 31.21. The BSE volume for IRFC was 3351777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:31:29 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low of 156.05 and a high of 161.10 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:52:23 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹158.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹157.25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at 158.95 - a 1.08% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 161.6 , 163.9 , 166.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 156.6 , 153.9 , 151.6.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:35:27 PM IST

02 May 2024, 03:14:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.4, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹157.25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 159.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 155.28 and 160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58:52 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:56:07 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.43
10 Days146.80
20 Days146.08
50 Days145.72
100 Days131.59
300 Days96.66
02 May 2024, 02:37:24 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:01:32 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.25, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹157.25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 159.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 155.28 and 160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:37:53 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:05:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 156.05, and the high price was 161.10.

02 May 2024, 12:36:17 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:21:09 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:11:31 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.9, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹157.25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 159.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 155.28 and 160.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 155.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:36:32 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 11:23:48 AM IST

02 May 2024, 11:17:18 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 1.21% to reach 159.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are declining, whereas Dhunseri Investments and Silicon Rental Solutions are seeing an upswing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.32% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation159.151.91.21192.831.21207985.27
Mindspace Business Parks REIT353.89-1.25-0.35364.3298.1520986.32
Sanghvi Movers1315.6-2.4-0.181430.0366.155694.97
Dhunseri Investments1258.05.250.421630.0636.0767.03
Silicon Rental Solutions183.650.00.0268.9140.0188.65
02 May 2024, 10:48:33 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.16% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 10 AM is down by 11.16% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 159.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.53%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with a larger volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:35:12 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 161.1 & a low of 158.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1160.93Support 1158.53
Resistance 2162.22Support 2157.42
Resistance 3163.33Support 3156.13
02 May 2024, 10:10:03 AM IST

02 May 2024, 09:51:35 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 1.4% to reach 159.45, outperforming its peers. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT is experiencing a decline, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions, among others, are witnessing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation159.452.21.4192.831.21208377.33
Mindspace Business Parks REIT350.01-5.13-1.44364.3298.1520756.23
Sanghvi Movers1326.28.20.621430.0366.155740.85
Dhunseri Investments1259.16.350.511630.0636.0767.7
Silicon Rental Solutions183.650.00.0268.9140.0188.65
02 May 2024, 09:33:47 AM IST

02 May 2024, 09:19:26 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 157.80. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has surged by 395.28% to 157.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.43%
3 Months-9.88%
6 Months116.6%
YTD58.28%
1 Year395.28%
02 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1160.53Support 1155.28
Resistance 2163.82Support 2153.32
Resistance 3165.78Support 3150.03
02 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47797 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:03:53 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹160.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 161.95 & 156.6 yesterday to end at 160.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

