Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹180.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹179.95. The stock reached a high of ₹181.35 and a low of ₹178. The market capitalization stood at ₹233,468.86 crore. The 52-week high was ₹229.05, and the 52-week low was ₹48.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2,180,341 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1842 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.35 & ₹178 yesterday to end at ₹178.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.