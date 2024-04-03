Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 146.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was 145.85, the close price was 144.8, the high was 148.15, and the low was 144.2. The market capitalization was 190,865.53 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, the 52-week low was 25.45. The BSE volume was 6,633,828 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation146.70.650.45192.826.76191714.98
Mindspace Business Parks REIT345.380.890.26364.3298.1520481.66
Sanghvi Movers1352.1-6.35-0.471400.0340.95852.97
Dhunseri Investments1192.150.00.01630.0604.8726.88
Silicon Rental Solutions162.850.00.0268.9123.3167.28
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹146.7, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹146.05

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 146.7, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of 147.80 and a low of 144.65 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹146.8, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹146.05

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 146.8, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.65%
3 Months42.12%
6 Months90.73%
YTD47.06%
1 Year425.54%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹146.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹144.8

The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is 146.05, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹144.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 6,633,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 144.8.

