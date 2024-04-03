Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹145.85, the close price was ₹144.8, the high was ₹148.15, and the low was ₹144.2. The market capitalization was ₹190,865.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume was 6,633,828 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|146.7
|0.65
|0.45
|192.8
|26.76
|191714.98
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|345.38
|0.89
|0.26
|364.3
|298.15
|20481.66
|Sanghvi Movers
|1352.1
|-6.35
|-0.47
|1400.0
|340.9
|5852.97
|Dhunseri Investments
|1192.15
|0.0
|0.0
|1630.0
|604.8
|726.88
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|162.85
|0.0
|0.0
|268.9
|123.3
|167.28
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹146.7, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹147.80 and a low of ₹144.65 on the current day.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹146.8, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.65%
|3 Months
|42.12%
|6 Months
|90.73%
|YTD
|47.06%
|1 Year
|425.54%
The current data for Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹146.05, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 1.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 6,633,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹144.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!