Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 149.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 149 and closed slightly higher at 149.3. The stock reached a high of 150.2 and a low of 147 during the day. With a market capitalization of 192,473 crore, IRFC's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of 229.05 and above its low of 74.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 994,895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1149.37Support 1146.21
Resistance 2151.37Support 2145.05
Resistance 3152.53Support 3143.05
03 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 66.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1100
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21536 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹149.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 150.2 & 147 yesterday to end at 147.3. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

