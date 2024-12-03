Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹149 and closed slightly higher at ₹149.3. The stock reached a high of ₹150.2 and a low of ₹147 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹192,473 crore, IRFC's share price remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and above its low of ₹74.23. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 994,895 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|149.37
|Support 1
|146.21
|Resistance 2
|151.37
|Support 2
|145.05
|Resistance 3
|152.53
|Support 3
|143.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 66.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹150.2 & ₹147 yesterday to end at ₹147.3. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.